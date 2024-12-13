Letter from Richmond J. Hulse Sr.

Hulse: Letter to Mayor Tillapaugh

News of the tabling of the viewing deck proposed for the lakeshore at the end of Pioneer Street was very welcome news. I join many residents who firmly oppose construction of this project and offer the following reasons for opposition.

First.

The effect of this deck egregiously tramples the peacefulness and privacy of a resident’s home located at 2 Pioneer Street.

Second.

Construction of this deck has a harsh effect on all residents of Pioneer Street north of Lake Street.

Third.

Residents of Pioneer Street were not consulted about this public works project. The Village Board represents residents, which implies caring about the effects of their actions on residents. Residents need to be included in any project like this one and not be referred to a cumbersome search on the village’s website.

In summary, our view shed is unparalleled, with plentiful bench seating for all in a lovely, natural setting. The construction of a viewing deck with lights, railings, trash receptacles, etc. detracts from a setting that must be preserved and maintained as it is.

Cooperstown is Some Place, not any place.

Please remove the viewing deck from consideration, and make a decision to involve residents in the process of evaluating projects like this in the future.

Richmond J. Hulse Sr.

Cooperstown