Tomorrow, Call Before You Shop

Malls, Auto Dealers, Others

Close, But Full List Unclear

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – If you’re planning any shopping tomorrow in Otsego County or throughout New York State, you better call ahead.

“Other than health and food, it’s going to have a wide impact,” said Barbara Ann Heegan, Otsego County Chamber president.

For instance, Southside Mall is closed. Oneonta’s auto dealers won’t be selling cars, although they are keeping their service departments open.

While Governor Cuomo issued a list of “essential businesses” on Friday, no one seems to have a comprehensive list of what is a “non-essential business.”

Heegan’s counterpart at Commerce Chenango, Kerri Green, advised that businesses look at the “essential” list: If they aren’t on the list, then they are non-essential.

If so, you can file for an exemption. Green said she was unsure about Commerce Chenango’s status, so she filed an exemption Friday, and it was granted today.

While her offices are closed, Green said and her staff are fielding questions businesses by phone, and trying to resolve problems that say.

One wrinkle: Saturday, rules were changed and all sole proprietorships were found “non-essential.” Green encouraged those kinds of business owners to file for an exemption.

Happily, she said, manufacturing firms are exempt, so major regional employers like Amphenol and Chobani can continue to operate.

Business Insider magazine listed these theaters, gyms and recreation centers, salons and spas, museums, casinos and race tracks, shopping malls, bowling alleys, and sporting and concert venues.

