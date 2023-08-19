Photo courtesy of Hyde Hall

News Briefs: August 19, 2023

Hyde Hall to Highlight Folk Music

SPRINGFIELD—Hyde Hall will host an evening of folk music on Saturday, August 19 from 7-9:30 p.m. on the museum’s South Lawn. Doors open at 6 p.m. and guests can arrange their picnic display for a chance to win a prize. Folk duo Cosby Gibson and Tom Staudle will open the evening with songs from the Erie Canal. Bog Hollow, featuring Tom White (fiddle, banjo, mandolin, tin whistle and guitar), Mike Prentice (upright bass), Michael Grey (guitar) and Dave Paton (hammer dulcimer and concertina) will round out the evening.

“This will be a wonderful show for anyone who loves music,” said Hyde Hall Executive Director Jonathan Maney. “Hyde Hall is proud to host such talented and local performers.”

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to the newly renovated Wood Barn. The event is made possible in part by the support of AllOtsego, “Hometown Oneonta” and “The Freeman’s Journal.” Hyde Hall events are presented in cooperation with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation Historic Preservation—Central Region.

SUNY Oneonta Education Programs Earn Prestigious AAQEP Accreditation

ONEONTA—SUNY Oneonta’s long-running educator preparation programs earned an important accreditation from the new Association for Advancing Quality in Educator Preparation on Friday, July 21. The accreditation applies to all 25 of SUNY Oneonta’s educator preparation programs at the bachelor’s, master’s and advanced certificate levels. The university is one of 100 in the U.S. to be recognized by the AAQEP. This milestone for Oneonta is the culmination of years of preparation and application, including a 125-page self-study and a site review including extensive interviews with community members. AAQEP’s final evaluation highlighted the strength of Oneonta’s faculty, partnership programs with area schools and overall student results.

“This is a day for celebration,” said Dr. Mark Davies, dean of the School of Education, Human Ecology and Sports Studies. “SUNY Oneonta has more than 130 years of practice training excellent teachers, as education was our first program and remains one of our largest. AAQEP accreditation brings validation of the quality of our programs and also represents an expectation to sustain and further improve our programs, which is a commitment we heartily endorse and are eager to undertake.”

Founded in 2017, the AAQEP “promotes and recognizes quality educator preparation that strengthens the education profession’s ability to serve all students, schools and communities, and to do so equitably.” It is nationally recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation.

Thanks to agreements with rural schools nearby, SUNY Oneonta pre-service teachers, as part of their methods block courses, collaborate with local elementary school teachers. A capstone student teaching experience at a high school prepares graduates to successfully teach grades 7-12.

GOHS Announces Philadelphia Trip

ONEONTA—The Greater Oneonta Historical Society will offer a day trip to Philadelphia on Monday, October 2. The charter bus journey will include a curator-led tour of the Museum of the American Revolution, a stop at Independence National Historic Park and many other historic attractions. Registration is required by September 22. All materials and information can be found at oneontahistory.org. The trip cost is $125.00 for GOHS members and $150.00 for non-members. Call (607) 432-1385 for more information or stop by the History Center in person.

Red Cross to Hold Local Blood Drives

OTSEGO COUNTY—The American Red Cross announced on Tuesday, August 8 that it had seen a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations in the first two months of the summer, endangering patients around the country. The Red Cross especially needs type O positive, type O negative, type B negative and type A negative blood donors, as well as platelet donors. All donors in the month of August will receive a $10.00 gift card to a movie merchant of their choice. Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Delaware and Otsego counties include:

Delhi: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Delhi Alliance Church, 16178 State Route 28, on Wednesday, August 30.

Sidney: 1-6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 104 River Street on Tuesday, August 29.

Walton: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 55 Townsend Street, on Wednesday, August 23; 1:30-6 p.m. at Pines Brook Church, 1444 Pines Brook Road on Tuesday, September 5.

Cooperstown and Otsego: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road, on Friday, August 11; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm Street, on Wednesday, August 23; 1-6 p.m. at Clark Sports Center on Friday, September 8.

Oneonta: 1-6 p.m. at the Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23 on Tuesday, August 15; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Springbrook, 105 Campus Drive, on Tuesday, August 29; noon to 5 p.m. at FoxCare, 1 FoxCare Drive, on Wednesday, August 30; noon to 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, on Thursday, August 31; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the YMCA location in Southside Mall on Saturday, September 2.

Unadilla: noon to 5 p.m. at Unadilla Fire Department, 77 Clifton Street, on Friday, August 25.

To make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767. A blood donor card or driver’s license, or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. People ages 17 and up are eligible to give blood, as are 16-year-olds with written permission from a parent or guardian.

Valley Health Services Receives Food Services Grant

HERKIMER—Bassett Healthcare Network announced on Tuesday, July 18 that Valley Health Services in Herkimer has received a grant from the Wesley and Marion Small Fund of the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties. The $7,500.00 grant will help fund the purchase of a Camduction Complete Heat System, which retains the temperature of foods being served bedside to maintain meal quality and safety.

“On behalf of our residents, we are very thankful for the meal-enhancing equipment we are able to acquire,” said VHS Administrator Bryan Ehlinger. “The Community Foundation’s Senior Grant Award supports the vision of Valley Health Services to promote an optimal quality of life for older adults.”

VHS is a 160-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility and a corporately affiliated member of Bassett Healthcare Network. In the grant application, VHS stated that it “strives to provide quality, person-centered care promoting health and quality of life. Palatable meals are essential to the enjoyment and wellbeing of our residents. In a nursing home setting, the food service program is more than a way to provide nourishment, but a highlighted experience.”

Fly Creek Lawn Sale Day Is Next Saturday

FLY CREEK—The Fly Creek Area Historical Society will sponsor a community-wide lawn sale day on Saturday, August 26. Maps of participating residents will be available at the General Store, the Historical Building on Cemetery Road, the Methodist Church and many of the individual sale sites. Lunch will be served at the FCAHS site on Cemetery Road starting at 11 a.m. For more information, call (607) 547-8321.

CCESO Family Farm Day Returns

OTSEGO COUNTY—Cornell Cooperative Extension Schoharie and Otsego Counties and participating farmers will celebrate the 11th Annual Family Farm on Saturday, August 26. It will include open house events at small farms in Schoharie, Otsego and Delaware counties. A complete guide to participating farms, highlighting features like tours, rides, activities, samples, bathrooms and farm animals, can be found at http://familyfarmday.org/. The interactive map features direct links to farm websites, GPS locations, travel directions, photos and descriptions. According to a release, FFD provides local farms and related businesses an opportunity to establish relationships with local residents and introduce new customers to their diverse, high-quality products.