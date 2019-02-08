By: Jim Kevlin  02/08/2019  6:31 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsTrump Says Upstaters Deserve Better; Should Consider Move Elsewhere

Trump Says Upstaters Deserve Better; Should Consider Move Elsewhere

 02/08/2019    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

Trump Says Upstaters

Deserve Better; Should

Consider Move Elsewhere

Official portrait of President Donald J. Trump

President Trump continues to have a blunt message for Upstate New Yorkers worried about the region’s economy: Get out, the Buffalo News and New York Times are reporting.

Meeting with reporters from regional news outlets from around the country Wednesday, Trump offered detailed comments in response to questions about his August 2017 statement that Upstate residents should consider leaving.

“If New York isn’t gonna treat them better, I would recommend they go to another state where they can get a great job,” Trump said Wednesday.

Related News:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.