Tuesday Shopping Starts Back Up at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market

COOPERSTOWN—Tuesday afternoon markets at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market kick off on July 7 from noon to 4 p.m. and continue through September with those hours. The Summer Tuesday Markets feature a mix of 13 new and returning vendors, officials said, as well as some vendors customers will recognize from the Saturday market, which runs weekly from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This summer’s Tuesday market is shaping up really well,” said Ellen Pope, executive director of Otsego 2000, which founded the market in 1991. “Our customer survey made clear that people want more produce midweek, and we’re glad to now have four farms—Biscuitwood Farm, Gaia’s Breath Farm, Rock Hill Farm, and Rooted Acres—with fresh local produce at the 2026 Tuesday Markets, along with some other exciting new options.”

According to Otsego 2000, there will also be more lunch, snack, and dessert options at the Summer Tuesday Market as well as fresh flowers, maple syrup, meat, poultry, eggs, farmstead cheese, honey, jam, hummus, seed crackers, charcuterie, jewelry, home goods, herbal remedies and extracts, tea, gifts, and prepared foods.

Maria Bido of Mia’s Cocina said, “We’re excited to be part of the Tuesday Farmers’ Market this summer. Mia’s Cocina brings handcrafted Puerto Rican desserts made with family recipes and premium ingredients, including our signature gourmet flan in glass jars.

“We look forward to welcoming both new and returning customers, sharing a taste of Puerto Rican culture, and being part of the wonderful Tuesday market community,” Bido added.

Pooniel Healy from Free Flow Farm said she will have popcorn in a variety of flavors, flower bouquets, and Feel Better Bags—cloth bags filled with rice and organic herbs that can be heated or frozen to provide pain relief and relaxation.

Other vendors include: Ariginal Art, Biscuitwood Farm, Cooperstown Maple Works, Gaia’s Breath Farm, King’s Rustic, Mountain View Dairy, One of a Thing, Rock Hill Farm, Rooted Acres, Straight from the Hive and Traveling Herb Farmer. All vendors are located within 50 miles of Cooperstown. The Summer Tuesday Market also features live music from 1-3 pm, and outdoor and indoor seating, officials said.

For more information on the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, including its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program match opportunities, visit www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org.