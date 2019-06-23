Twin Brother, Sister Lead Hydrant-Repainting Effort

He Aims For Eagle; She, Girl Scout Gold Star

Twins Cooper and Devon Guzy, 15, above left, brief work crews at 8:30 a.m. today in the Cooperstown Elementary parking lot at the start of an effort to paint all 127 hydrants in the village in the next three weeks. Through the project, Cooper, a member of Troop 1254, hopes to gain his Eagle Scout rank, already achieved by brothers Carson, 17, and Blake, 19. Devon is seeking her Gold Star, the equivalent Girl Scout rank. Inset, the twins are joined by grandparents Larry and Joyce Guzy of Oneonta, and parents Suzanne and Brian, Cooperstown, all of whom picked up steel brushes and paint brushes, joining the work crews. Dad Brian, a Cooperstown firefighter and liaison in this effort, said the hydrants will be painted red, as the department is buying plastic caps – red, yellow, green and blue – to designate the water pressure in each hydrant under NFDA guidelines. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)