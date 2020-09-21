Two SUNY Students Suspended After Party Photos Surface

‘Enough!’ Says Chancellor Malatras

ONEONTA – SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras had one word for SUNY Oneonta students after photos circulated of an off-campus party allegedly held this weekend with no social distancing in place.

“Enough!”

The Chancellor’s press release was issued after SUNY announced that two of the students in the photo were identified and suspended by the Office of Community Standards.

“We have zero tolerance for this type of irresponsible and unsafe behavior,” said SUNY in a statement on their website. “We will always pursue this immediate action in the spirit of the overwhelming number of SUNY Oneonta students who followed safety protocols and lost out on a semester on campus because of the behavior of a few.”

Four cases of COVID-19 were reported by the school on Friday, Sept. 18, another four on Saturday, Sept 19 and no cases on Sunday.