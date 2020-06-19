Unadilla Hosts Rally To Protest Floyd Death

Otsego County’s third “Rally for Justice,” in memory of George Floyd, drew 125 people to the Unadilla Village Park Saturday, June 13.

Featured speakers included Rev. LaDana Clark and Human Rights Commission Chair Shannon McHugh, both of Oneonta, but also serious Taury Seward, Binghamton, a comedian by trade, Meer Singh, 13, an Oneonta student who listed five steps people can take to fight racism, and Dwight Mott, a Unadilla businessman, who adopted Rwandan refugees.

A fourth rally is 4-6 Friday in Richfield Springs.