By: Jim Kevlin  06/19/2020  5:00 pm
AllOTSEGO | Hometown Oneonta | The Freeman's Journal | This Week's NewspapersUnadilla Hosts Rally To Protest Floyd Death

Unadilla Hosts Rally To Protest Floyd Death

 06/19/2020    AllOTSEGO, Hometown Oneonta, The Freeman's Journal, This Week's Newspapers

Unadilla Hosts Rally

To Protest Floyd Death

Inspired by Ta-Nehisi Coates’s “Between The World and Me,” Carla Nordstrom, Franklin,
assembled a display of young black men killed by police for the “Rally for Justice” in Unadilla.  Below, Erin Insinga’s daughter, Arianna, relates challenges of being of mixed race in the local white world. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

Otsego County’s third “Rally for Justice,” in memory of George Floyd, drew 125 people to the Unadilla Village Park Saturday, June 13.

Featured speakers included Rev. LaDana Clark and Human Rights Commission Chair Shannon McHugh, both of Oneonta, but also serious Taury Seward, Binghamton, a comedian by trade, Meer Singh, 13, an Oneonta student who listed five steps people can take to fight racism, and Dwight Mott, a Unadilla businessman, who adopted Rwandan refugees.

A fourth rally is 4-6 Friday in Richfield Springs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.