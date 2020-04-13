Unadilla Man Arrested Twice In One Day

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – State Police arrested a Unadilla man twice on Sunday for allegedly threatening a victim he had previously been ordered to stay away from.

Dennis P. Lafferty, 38, was arrested at 1:37 p.m. after troopers responded to fa domestic dispute at a residence on Clifton Street in the Village of Unadilla. Troopers located Lafferty on the back porch of the home where, according to the victim, he was allegedly making threats to harm a resident.

An investigation revealed that Lafferty was previously issued a full stay-away order of protection by a court that protects the residents in the home, and he was arrested and charged with the felony of Criminal Contempt in the first degree. He was arraigned by teleconference and released on his own recognizance, but the judge once again ordered Lafferty to stay away from the residence.

At 7:30 p.m., an hour after his arraignment, troopers contacted the victim to follow-up and learned that Lafferty was once again allegedly at the residence. Troopers once again located him on the back porch of the victim’s property and he was again arrested and charged with the misdemeanor of Criminal Contempt in the second degree for violating the court order.

Lafferty was arraigned by teleconference and remanded to the Delaware County Jail on $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bail bond.