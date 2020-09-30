Upstate Foliage Enters Peak

By: Jim Kevlin  09/30/2020  4:19 pm
Maple, beech and ash trees yesterday were full of fall foliage color at a beaver pond in the Greenwoods Conservancy in Burlington.  The conservancy is used for research by the SUNY Oneonta Biological Field Station and has 15 miles of hiking trails open for organized groups and periodic tours.  In Upstate New York, the peak of foliage is usually from the last week in September to the third week in October.  (Michael Forster Rothbart for AllOTSEGO.com)

