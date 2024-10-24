Valley Health Services Receives Slocum-Dickson Foundation Grant

HERKIMER—Bassett Healthcare Network’s Valley Health Services received a $10,998.00 grant from the Slocum-Dickson Foundation to support equipment and therapies that will promote optimal levels of function for the long-term care and rehabilitation facility’s residents and patients. Thanks to the foundation’s generous support, a new bladder scanner, Doppler, and ergometer have been purchased, officials said.

According to a media release, the bladder scanner and Doppler are used by trained medical staff to assist with timely recognition of urinary tract/bladder and blood flow concerns for residents at Valley Health Services. Using this diagnostic equipment on-site accelerates urgent medical intervention by eliminating delays in scheduling appointments and, ultimately, treatment. These tools also prevent some transfers to acute care facilities, where patients can be taken to receive specialty care for serious medical issues. Instead, these tools allow residents and patients to be monitored and treated safely when issues may arise, without leaving the Valley Health Services facility.

The ergometer is used by those with muscular atrophy to promote and regain strength in the upper body to recover independence. This equipment accelerates the return of residents and patients to their optimal level of function following surgery or a debilitating illness.

“We are very fortunate to have the Slocum Dickson Foundation recognize the importance of acquiring this equipment to support our goal of providing quality, person-centered care through programs designed to promote health and independence,” said Lisa Betrus, president of Valley Health Services and Valley Residential Services in Herkimer, and senior vice president, chief strategy and transformation officer for Bassett Healthcare Network.

The mission of the Slocum Dickson Foundation is to provide funding for health and medical projects that focus on education and training for the advancement of healthcare.

Valley Health Services is a 160-bed, long-term care and rehabilitation facility that has been a major health care provider and vital community asset of Herkimer since its founding in 1984.