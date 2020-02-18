Van De Water Says He’s Running In 19th

Millbrook Lawyer Takes On Delgado

MILLBROOK – Last week he won the support of the Otsego and Schoharie county Republican committees in a straw poll at the Worcester White House Inn.

Today, lawyer and Army veteran Kyle Van De Water made it official: He plans to run against first-term Democratic Congressman Antonio Delgado in New York’s 19th District.

Van De Water has been doing what he did in Worcester last week: asking for and receiving support of most of the county committees in the nine-county district.

“With the complete support of my wife and children, our family and friends, and now the majority of the Republican county committees that make up the 19th District, I am excited to announce that I am running for Congress,” he said in a press release.

Van De Water was born in Rhinebeck and raised in Poughkeepsie. He attended Spackenkill High School, graduating in 1998. After high school and during college he worked summers at the Trap Rock Quarry in Poughkeepsie.

He attended the University of Massachusetts at Amherst on an ROTC scholarship, graduating in 2002. He earned the Distinguished Military Graduate Award along with his Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Economics.

While at UMass, Kyle earned the Airborne Paratrooper Badge in 2000 and rose to the rank of cadet battalion commander in 2001, making him the highest ranked cadet responsible for training the freshman, sophomore, and junior cadets in military tactics and leadership.

Upon graduating, Kyle joined the Army Reserves and began attending Albany Law School, graduating in 2005. After passing the Bar exam he became an active duty member of the United States Army in 2006, assigned to the Judicial Advocate General’s Corps. This service included working as an Administrative Law Attorney at the United State Military Academy, West Point before being deployed to Kabul, Afghanistan where he was awarded the Bronze Star in 2011.

He received the Meritorious Service Medal and his honorable discharge from the Army in 2014.

He continues to serve in the U.S. Army Reserves JAG Corps, holding the rank of major, and works as a Litigation Attorney at Corbally, Gartland & Rappleyea, LLP in Poughkeepsie.

Kyle lives in Millbrook with his wife, Melissa, their triplets, born in 2009, and his son, born in 2014.

The 19th includes all of Columbia, Delaware, Greene, Otsego, Schoharie, Sullivan and Ulster counties and parts of Broome, Dutchess, Montgomery and Rensselaer counties.