Vecchio Is Hartwick’s New Athletics ED

PAUL C. VECCHIO

(Photo provided)

ONEONTA—Paul C. Vecchio is the new executive director of athletics at Hartwick College, effective July 1.

“Paul joins the Hartwick community with extensive experience and a demonstrated history of success in athletic administration, strategic planning, and community engagement,” said Bryan Gross, vice president for enrollment management and athletics in a recent press release. “Given his background in achieving tangible results and fostering highly-productive environments, I am excited about the positive impact his leadership will have on our athletic programs and the overall student experience.”

Vecchio joins Hartwick College from Fairleigh Dickinson University, where he served as the senior director for marketing and communications and southeast development director in the Office of Advancement. In this role, he led the division’s communications and marketing efforts, focusing on philanthropy and developing and implementing innovative strategies to increase awareness and engagement.

Before his tenure at Fairleigh Dickinson University, Vecchio held the position of assistant vice president of athletics and recreation at Alfred University. According to the announcement from Hartwick College, during his 10 years at Alfred, he significantly increased success across all measurable areas, including athletic performance, academic achievement, philanthropy and student success. Vecchio oversaw the construction and funding of six major athletic facility upgrades and led a department of more than 70 employees and 500 student-athletes.

Vecchio also spent 17 years at the State University of New York at Buffalo, where he played a central role in the transition to Division I (FBS) athletics. As senior associate athletic director for administration and communications, he oversaw multiple departments and programs, contributing to the foundation of a competitive Division I program.

“I want to thank the search committee, President Mullen and Vice President Bryan Gross for this tremendous opportunity to oversee an athletic department with an incredibly rich tradition and an extremely bright future,” said Vecchio. “I also want to thank Betty Powell for overseeing the department so ably in an interim role. I look forward to learning from and working alongside her.

“I am elated to work with a very talented staff, a highly supportive administration and a passionate alum base to champion the mission and goals of Hartwick College, a historic and outstanding academic institution,” Vecchio continued. “My family and I are excited to be a part of the Oneonta community and I am thrilled to be back in the Empire 8 Conference. Go, Hawks!”

Vecchio holds a master of education in educational leadership and policy (higher education) from SUNY at Buffalo, and has completed the executive leadership program for athletic administrators at the Sports Management Institute. He also holds a bachelor of arts in communications with a minor in psychology from SUNY Brockport.