Velma F. (Fassett) Armstrong, 90; Pierstown Community Mainstay

IN MEMORIAM

COOPERSTOWN – Velma F. (Fassett) Armstrong, 90, a leader in the restoration of the Pierstown Grange, died peacefully at her home on Armstrong Road in Pierstown on Sunday Aug. 23, 2020, surrounded by her family.

A life-long area resident, Velma was born Oct. 24, 1929, at Bassett Hospital, the daughter of Owen and Iva (Richards) Fassett. She was raised on the family farm in East Springfield and graduated from Springfield High School.

Following graduation Velma attended college in Albany but left school before graduating to return home to care for her mother, who was battling cancer, and to help raise her siblings.

The Grange organization was a life-long passion for Velma. It was at a Pierstown Grange function she met her future husband, Douglas Armstrong. Following their marriage at the East Springfield Presbyterian Church, they resided on and worked on Doug’s father’s (Earl’s) farm in Pierstown. Following Earl’s death, they continued operating the farm and raised their family thereon.

Velma was an active member of Grange. She was the chairman of its Family Activities Committee for many years and held the same post in the Otsego County Pomona Grange, where she also was an officer.

In 2012, Velma was awarded the Otsego County Granger of the Year Award for her devotion to the grange organization. It was said that the members of Grange were her second family.

Velma was also a member of the Leatherstocking Senior Group in Springfield Center and was a longtime member of the Otsego County Board of Elections.

Always social, and actively involved in her community, she was an accomplished gardener, loved to “bird watch” (hummingbirds were her favorite), had a large butterfly collection, won many awards for her cooking and pies, and loved to travel. She was an animal lover and was devoted to her cats, especially her current ones, “Magic” and “Miss Kitty”.

The most important and her favorite “activity” however was hosting gatherings of family and friends. Her impact on others was evident and she was affectionately known to many of her children’s friends simply as “Ma”.

She is survived by her three children, son Wayne Armstrong and wife Corrine, daughter Iva Mayne and husband Dale, and daughter Marcella Wells and husband Darrell. Also by her grandchildren, Kristie McCartney (Kenny), Kim Johnson (Isaiah), Jason Mayne (Robin) and Brian Mayne (Amy), and by her great-grandchildren, Reed, Connor, Wyatt, Summer, Sara, and Tyler.

Visiting hours will be 2-4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the Tillapaugh Funeral Home, 28 Pioneer St., Cooperstown, followed by funeral services at 4 p.m., officiated by Rev. September Schecter at 4pm.

Burial and committal services will occur later.

In keeping with current protocols, masks and social distancing will be required. To comply with the maximum permitted size of gatherings, we ask that you RSVP your intention to attend the visiting hours or service to the funeral home at 547-2571.

For those who wish the family suggests donations in Velma’s name be made to benefit the Pierstown Grange. Such donations may be made to “Otsego 2000” 101 Main Street, Cooperstown, NY 13326 with “Pierstown Grange” on the memo line.