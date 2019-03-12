Verna Harkenreader, 82;Seamstress Also Worked For Astrocom

COOPERSTOWN – Oneonta native Verna Harkenreader, 82, of Cooperstown, a seamstress who also worked for Astrocom, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Cooperstown Center.

She was born July 31, 1936, in Oneonta, the daughter of the late Vernon and Edith D. (Stillwell) Hewitt.

Verna enjoyed living in Florida and North Carolina, but always considered the Oneonta area her home.

Over the years, Verna worked for many area businesses as a seamstress. Most recently, she worked at Astrocom Electronics.

Verna was a kind-hearted and giving person often using her skills as a seamstress to provide for those in need. She enjoyed listening to country gospel music as well as gardening and was also a talented yodeler.

Verna cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren. Most of all, Verna was a devoted Christian and her greatest joy was knowing and loving Jesus.

Verna is survived her loving children, Randolph (Louise) Stilson, Ormond Beach, Fla., Rita (Robert) Martin, Bellevue, Mich., Lloyd (Kim) Stilson, Schenevus, Verna Sue (Jimmy) Kale, Georgia, Samuel (Patty) Capps, Otego, and Candice (Robert) Hassman, Cooperstown; stepdaughter Tammy (Doug) Barrett, Oneonta; brother, Clyde (Sandy) Hewitt, Mount Vision; sister, Anita (Gordon) Mathewson, Virginia Beach, Va.; 18 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by her husband, Jerry Harkenreader, who loved her dearly.

Verna is predeceased by her sons, Richard “Kenny” Wagner and Billy Stilson; her late husband, Cecil E. Finch; and brother, Kenneth Hewitt.

Calling hours will be noon to 2 p.m., Friday, March 15, at the Bookhout Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oneonta, when the family will be in attendance. Funeral services will immediately follow with the Rev. John Grenier, Pastor of Oneonta Assembly of God Church officiating.

Burial and committal services will take place in the spring in Oneonta Plains Cemetery.

To light a candle or send an online condolence, visit www.bookhoutfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by the Bookhout Funeral Home, Oneonta.