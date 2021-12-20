Victoria Weaver, 69 September 21, 1952 – December 16, 2021

In Memoriam

ONEONTA – Victoria Weaver, 69, passed away at home on December 16, 2021 after a long battle with diabetes.

She was born September 21, 1952 in Hackensack, NJ, the daughter of Victor and Laura (Hungerford) Minutolo.

Victoria graduated from Oneonta High School in 1970. She married Charles Joseph Weaver on March 16, 1973 in West Oneonta.

Victoria had a daycare in her home for many years. She enjoyed gardening and loved spending time in her kitchen, cooking and baking. She was known for her beautiful wedding and anniversary cakes. She and her family enjoyed their trips to Topsail, NC, where Victoria loved visiting the beach.

She is survived by her husband, Joe Weaver; daughters, Trisha (Christopher) Matz of Davenport and Heidi (James) Ulmer of Wells Bridge; grandsons, Darrion and Tanner Matz; 4 brothers, Russell, Andrew, Michael and David Minutolo; several nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as her beloved puppy, Molly.

A celebration of life will be held at a later time.

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

A heartfelt thank you to the Helios staff for their kindness and compassion given to Victoria.

Online condolences to may be sent to, www.lhpfuneralhome.com Arrangements are with Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono at 51 Dietz Street.