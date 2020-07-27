Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Village Board Meeting, Not Virtually, In-Person Village Board Meeting, Not Virtually, In-Person 07/27/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News FOR ZOOM VERSION, CLICK HERE Village Board Meeting, Not Virtually, In-Person Robert Nelson, Fair Street, left, waits to voice his concern about boats with trailers eating up parking on weekends as the first in-person Cooperstown Village Board meeting since March gets underway this evening in the third-floor ballroom at 22 Main. Trustees and members of the public – there were four – were spaced to meet the 6-foot social distancing recommendation. Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch agreed with Nelson that the COVID-19 threat has increased boaters’ usage of Otsego Lake, and the boat launching area on Fish Road. She said the village’s parking officer will be advised to be vigilant. At this hour, the trustees are discussing the law that would make mask-wearing mandatory downtown. The area covered is being expanded on Main Street from Fair to Chestnut to River Street to Pine Boulevard; the Pioneer Street section remains at Church to Lake. The mayor announced the Village Board will hold a public hearing on Aug. 10 for comment on the law. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) CHECK BACK LATER FOR DETAILS ON MASK DEBATE