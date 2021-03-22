Village Considers Restricting Vaping, Smoking To ‘Zones’

Public Hearing At 6:30 p.m. Today

COOPERSTOWN – The Village Board has scheduled a public hearing for 6:30 p.m. today to consider creating “smoke- and vape-free” zones within the village “to promote and protect the public health, safety and welfare.”

A violation would result in a fine “not to exceed $100.” Also, anyone violation the law can be removed from the specified areas.

The zones under consideration are Village Hall and the land around it, Doubleday Field and its grandstand, bleachers and other player and public areas, and all village parks: Council Rock, Lakefront, Pioneer, Badger, Three-Mile Point and Fairy Spring.