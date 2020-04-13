Village May Put Off Paid Parking Until July

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – Paid parking could be suspended into the middle of the summer, according to Village Trustee Cindy Falk, who proposed the idea during a budget hearing streamed live over YouTube this evening.

“Our paid parking is closely aligned with visitors, and it’s a situation that’s impossible to predict,” she said. “I wonder if at this point, we should consider putting off paid parking until July 1 to give everyone time to get comfortable and for businesses to start re-opening.”

Paid parking and fees for the Doubleday lot bring in $463,000 in revenue. However, Falk noted that the credit card fees – currently budgeted for $24,000 – would be drastically reduced by not using the machines.

Others were less optimistic.

“I would consider suspending all paid parking for the whole season,” said Trustee Jim Dean. “People aren’t going to have the discretionary income to plan a vacation – just because we’ll be open doesn’t mean people are going to rush back.”

In all, the board was tasked with cutting $200,000 out of the proposed $4.3 million budget. The summer concert series at Lakefront Park was cancelled, several Village Hall projects, including windows and kitchen upgrades, were put off, and plans to put in a water fountain at Fairy Springs were nixed.

“I don’t think anyone will be using a public water fountain this year,” said Falk.

Paving River, Elk and Beaver Streets were also put off a year.

“It’s important to note that parking pays for those repairs,” said Trustee Rich Sternberg.

The budget will be revised and presented at the Village Board meeting on Monday, April 27.