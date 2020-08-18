Village Merchant Jess Lanza Elected To Lead Chamber

He, Wife Operate Kate’s Upstate

COOPERTOWN – Jess Lanza, who operates Kate’s Upstate on Main Street with his wife, has been elected chairman of the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce board, it was announced today.

He succeeds Stacey Grady, Springbrook director of development, who has served on the board for the last decade. Chamber Executive Director Tara Burke praised Grady for “her many years of service, above and beyond the call.”

Prior to moving to New York, Jess was the vice president of sales for a medical diagnostic laboratory in Florida. He is also assistant chief of the Fly Creek Volunteer Fire Company, and a state fire instructor.

“We are very excited to have Jess at the helm, he really brings crucial insight and guidance as a local small business owner, and to have his perspective as someone who is representing a Main Street business is of course extremely beneficial as well,” said Burke.

The board also includes Andrew Marietta (New York Council of Nonprofits); Jason Schiellack (Baseball Hall of Fame ); Elizabeth Horvath (Redpoint Builders); Scott Barton (Lake ‘N Pines & Hickory Grove Motor Inn); Colleen Donnelly (Bassett Healthcare); Cassandra Harrington (Destination Marketing) and attorney Peter Hobaics.

The election of officers would typically take place at the Chamber’s annual meeting of members each spring, but it was cancelled due to COVID-19. Instead, the membership digitally submitted ballots digitally.