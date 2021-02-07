Village Officers Foil Attempted Suicide

Bleeding Victim Transported

In Cruiser To Bassett Hospital

COOPERSTOWN – Worried an ambulance might not arrive in time, Village Police officers last week transported an attempted suicide victim to Bassett Hospital in their police cruiser, gaining the praise of Chief Frank Cavalieri.

“The quick thinking and effort shown to preserve the subject’s life displayed by these officers were vital to saving the victim’s life,” said Cavalieri. “This effort, I believe, demonstrates the dedication, integrity and concern that the men and women of law enforcement in Otego County have for the community.”

Responding last Thursday to a “check the welfare” call on a “suicidal male” in an apartment house on Glen Avenue, Cpl. James Kelman and Officer David Kaminski found “large amounts of blood … in several rooms,” Cavalieri said in a report issued Friday. Deputy Keith Sheldon also participated.

“Officers reassured (the man) he wasn’t going to be left alone, that help was on the way. Subject then pleaded for officers to shoot him, as he did not want to be here anymore,” according to the police report. “He was again reassured that he was going to be helped. Subject then said he was going to lose consciousness and was feeling faint.”

Awaiting an ambulance, the officers decided not to wait and transported the man to Bassett Hospital.