Village To Hold Second NYF Public Workshop

COOPERSTOWN—The Local Planning Committee for the Cooperstown New York Forward program will hold its second public workshop on Wednesday, September 13 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Cooperstown Firehouse on 24 Chestnut Street. Members of the public are invited to attend and provide input on proposed projects for downtown revitalization.

The agenda for this meeting will be to provide a status update on the NYF process, share key findings from the Downtown Profile and Assessment, describe the community’s vision statement and goals, and provide an overview of proposed projects. Attendees are invited to circulate among a display of boards showing proposed projects and provide their feedback.

The Village of Cooperstown was selected by the Mohawk Valley Regional Economic Development Council to receive a $4.5 million award from New York State Governor Kathy Hochul through the NY Forward program.

More information can be found at: https://www.cooperstownny.org/new-york-forward/

