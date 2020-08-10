Visitation, Funeral This Week For Richard W. McVinney, 68; Formerly Oneonta City Judge

ONEONTA – Calling hours and a graveside service are planned this week for longtime City Judge Richard “Dick” W. McVinney, who passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, following a three-year battle with declining health. He was 68.

Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta. Be prepared to wait to enter the building, wear a face covering and maintain social distancing.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 21, in Glenwood Cemetery, Oneonta, with the Rev. Kenneth Hunter officiating. Mourners are asked to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, Dick wished that donations be made to Oneonta Dollars for Scholars, the Elizabeth and Clifford McVinney Scholarship, P.O. Box 1083, Oneonta, NY, 13820, www.oneonta dollarsforscholars.org, Trout Unlimited New York Chapter 210, c/o David Plummer, 23 Haynes Blvd., Sidney, NY 13838, and Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Road, Suite 1, Oneonta, NY 13820, www.helioscare.org.

Arrangements were delayed due to the coronavirus state of emergency, declared two weeks before he passed away.