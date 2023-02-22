Visiting Hockey Team Takes in Hall of Fame

Photo by Alex Torres

COOPERSTOWN—The New Jersey Warriors Hockey Team poses in front of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum on Saturday, February 18. “Even though they have traveled all across the country, every one of the players, coaches and board members that came has posted that they have never felt the love as much from any community they have been to as the love that was shown to them here in Cooperstown. I thank each and every one of you for making their trip here so memorable,” wrote Barry Shelley, who coordinated the event, in a Facebook post on Monday, February 20.