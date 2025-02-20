The Voices of Cooperstown, a local choral group, has been performing for three decades. (Photo provided)

Voices of Cooperstown, Catskill Symphony Orchestra Team Up

By CHRIS KJOLHEDE

ONEONTA

The Voices of Cooperstown is reconvening after a successful Christmas concert in mid-December. A local choral group, VoC has been singing for the last 30 years. The chorus had performed at Christ Church Cooperstown every holiday season; often, the program has been Handel’s “Messiah.”

The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted this popular tradition, but the Voices of Cooperstown has been reborn. The roster now includes nearly 80 individuals. The 2024 holiday program included excerpts from Handel’s work along with other seasonal selections. The audience filled the church, and there was standing room only for the performance. The VoC is alive and singing!

To that end, there are plans for the chorus to sing with the Catskill Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center in Oneonta. The concert is titled “Poetry in Motion.” The first half will include pieces by Faure, Mozart and early 20th-century American composer Florence Price. More than 35 choristers and the orchestra will perform “Ave Verum Corpus” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, a short and familiar piece.

Additionally, the chorus will sing four songs by Price, with text by Langston Hughes. The second half of the program will feature the orchestra performing Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, known as the “Pastoral Symphony.”

Tickets are $45.00 for adults. Admission for children is free when accompanied by an adult, who will be charged $10.00 for a ticket. Check catskillsymphonyorchestra.org for additional information and details.