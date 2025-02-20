Advertisement. Advertise with us

The Voices of Cooperstown, a local choral group, has been performing for three decades. (Photo provided)

Voices of Cooperstown, Catskill Symphony Orchestra Team Up

By CHRIS KJOLHEDE
ONEONTA

The Voices of Cooperstown is reconvening after a successful Christmas concert in mid-December. A local choral group, VoC has been singing for the last 30 years. The chorus had performed at Christ Church Cooperstown every holiday season; often, the program has been Handel’s “Messiah.”

The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted this popular tradition, but the Voices of Cooperstown has been reborn. The roster now includes nearly 80 individuals. The 2024 holiday program included excerpts from Handel’s work along with other seasonal selections. The audience filled the church, and there was standing room only for the performance. The VoC is alive and singing!

To that end, there are plans for the chorus to sing with the Catskill Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center in Oneonta. The concert is titled “Poetry in Motion.” The first half will include pieces by Faure, Mozart and early 20th-century American composer Florence Price. More than 35 choristers and the orchestra will perform “Ave Verum Corpus” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, a short and familiar piece.

Additionally, the chorus will sing four songs by Price, with text by Langston Hughes. The second half of the program will feature the orchestra performing Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, known as the “Pastoral Symphony.”

Tickets are $45.00 for adults. Admission for children is free when accompanied by an adult, who will be charged $10.00 for a ticket. Check catskillsymphonyorchestra.org for additional information and details.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Editorial: Get Your Holiday On

Are the kids clamoring for a visit with Santa? On Friday, December 13, the jolly old elf can be found in Cooperstown from 3-5 p.m. at his cottage in Pioneer Park. From 5-7 p.m., he can be found in Oneonta’s Muller Plaza. And in between—like so much Christmas magic—Santa will make an appearance on Main Street Unadilla, for the Santa parade at 6 p.m. (tree lighting at 5).…

Voices of Cooperstown Re-Sound

Since October 1, more than 50 choristers have been rehearsing in anticipation of the rebirth of the Voices of Cooperstown. Brian Reynolds, the conductor, comes to us from Hartwick College and SUNY Oneonta, where he teaches music.…

Sandra L. Thorne, 79 September 22, 1942 – November 8, 2021

In Memoriam Sandra L. Thorne, 79 September 22, 1942 – November 8, 2021 COOPERSTOWN – Sandra “Sandy” L. Thorne, a native of Cooperstown and long-time faithful member of Christ Church, passed away peacefully Monday evening, November 8, 2021, at her home with her family by her side. She was 79. Born September 22, 1942, at the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, Sandy was a daughter of William R.P. and Aline M. (Campbell) Heller. After graduating from Cooperstown High School in 1960, Sandy attended the Central City Business Institute (CCBI) in Syracuse where she completed their secretarial course. For many…