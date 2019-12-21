By: Jim Kevlin  12/21/2019  5:05 pm
Voices Of Cooperstown Perform Mozart Mass

Voices Of Cooperstown Perform Mozart Mass

 12/21/2019

Voices Of Cooperstown

Perform Mozart Mass

This year’s Voices of Cooperstown’s Christmas performance is underway at this hour at Christ Episcopal Church, River Street, led by Conductor Dan Foster. Alternating with Handel’s “Messiah,” this year’s concert features a Mozart mass, sung in Latin.  Among the soloists is tenor Quinn Bernegger, the CCS graduate who is pursuing a career in opera. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

