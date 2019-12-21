Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Voices Of Cooperstown Perform Mozart Mass Voices Of Cooperstown Perform Mozart Mass 12/21/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Voices Of Cooperstown Perform Mozart Mass This year’s Voices of Cooperstown’s Christmas performance is underway at this hour at Christ Episcopal Church, River Street, led by Conductor Dan Foster. Alternating with Handel’s “Messiah,” this year’s concert features a Mozart mass, sung in Latin. Among the soloists is tenor Quinn Bernegger, the CCS graduate who is pursuing a career in opera. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)