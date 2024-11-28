Voices of Cooperstown choir members warm up with conductor Brian Reynolds for the December 14 performance. (Photo provided)

Voices of Cooperstown Re-Sound

By CHRIS KJOLHEDE

COOPERSTOWN

A local group of choristers had sung Handel’s “Messiah” and other holiday music for decades. For many locals here in the Cooperstown area, attending the concert at Christ Church was part of Christmas, part of their family’s traditions as much as the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus and the many white lights.

The Voices of Cooperstown performances were typically sold out, were contemplative and yet arousing, and set the mood for the rest of the holidays. The gothic revival sanctuary and luminaries made for a perfect setting. Formally dressed members of the choir, soloists, and a small orchestra gave a performance that was a highlight of the season.

The COVID pandemic changed things. Choral singing was associated with the transmission of that illness and, thus, like for so many other things, the performance was cancelled. Much was unknown then; but things have changed. The Voices of Cooperstown is being reborn.

Since October 1, more than 50 choristers have been rehearsing in anticipation of the rebirth of the Voices of Cooperstown. Brian Reynolds, the conductor, comes to us from Hartwick College and SUNY Oneonta, where he teaches music. Tim Horne, a well-known pianist in the area, has been rehearsing with the group and will accompany the chorus on piano. Peter Deysenroth will join for the performance and accompany on the organ. The chorus includes former members and many new voices—an essential, new generation of singers. The chorus will sing some pieces from Handel’s “Messiah” as well as traditional carols and several contemporary works.

The Voices of Cooperstown concert is scheduled at 4 p.m. on December 14 at Christ Church Episcopal in Cooperstown. Members of the community can support this rebirth by attending the “re-sounding” concert. Admission will be by donation (suggested $20.00). Additionally, gifts will be gratefully accepted; checks may be written to Christ Church Episcopal with Voices of Cooperstown in the memo line.

Everyone can help this musical tradition “re-sound”!

Chris Kjolhede is helping the Voices of Cooperstown sing again.