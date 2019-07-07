Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Volunteers, Friends Turn Out For Hartwick Fire Co. 1 Reunion Volunteers, Friends Turn Out For Hartwick Fire Co. 1 Reunion 07/07/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People HARTWICK COMMEMORATION 3 Founders Return For 50th Anniversary Of Firehouse, Squad James Renwick, left, Donald C. Phillips and David Burch say the Pledge at the 50th Anniversary celebration of the opening of the Hartwick Fire Department Company #1’s new building and formation of the Emergency Squad in 1969 during a celebration this afternoon. They were three of five people who volunteered their labor and time to make the new building happen and were at the original dedication on July 5, 1969. At that time, Mr. Renwick was Hartwick’s town supervisor and a volunteer firefighter; Mr. Phillips was one of the first members of the Emergency Squad; and Mr. Burch, who had just graduated from high school, volunteered his labor to help paint the building. (Jennifer Hill/AllOTSEGO.com) FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: Community Support Building For Hartwick Fire Family Crews Removing Rubble Of Hartwick Seminary Fire milford fire