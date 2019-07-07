Volunteers, Friends Turn Out For Hartwick Fire Co. 1 Reunion

By: Libby Cudmore  07/07/2019  5:36 pm
James Renwick, left, Donald C. Phillips and David Burch say the Pledge  at the 50th Anniversary celebration of the opening of the Hartwick Fire Department Company #1’s new building and formation of the Emergency Squad in 1969 during a celebration this afternoon. They were three of five people who volunteered their labor and time to make the new building happen and were at the original dedication on July 5, 1969. At that time, Mr. Renwick was Hartwick’s town supervisor and a volunteer firefighter; Mr. Phillips was one of the first members of the Emergency Squad; and Mr. Burch, who had just graduated from high school, volunteered his labor to help paint the building. (Jennifer Hill/AllOTSEGO.com)

