Vote411 guide returns for primaries

Learn about candidates through Vote411

State’s first primary is June 28

With early voting in New York’s primary underway through Sunday, June 26, voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, June 28, to decide their party’s choice for the offices of governor and lieutenant governor.

Democrats vying for the governor include incumbent Kathy Hochul, Rep. Tom Suozzi of Long Island, and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. The race for lieutenant governor is a separate ballot line in the election; incumbent Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado faces a challenge from activist Ana Maria Archila and former New York City Council member Diana Reyna. There is no Republican Party primary for lieutenant governor.

The League of Women Voters of Cooperstown and the League of Women Voters of Oneonta have updated their electronic voter guide – Vote 411 – with biographical details and responses to questions posed by the League to each candidate. To review the guide, visit www.vote411.org, where New Yorkers simply enter their addresses to read who is running and compare the candidates’ information. Voters also can print a customized sample ballot and find their polling place.

Candidates who have not submitted information to the League are listed with “Candidate Has Not Responded;” their responses will be posted as soon as candidates provide the information.

““New York state has a closed primary, which means only those registered in a recognized party may vote. In Otsego County, voters will be choosing the Republican and Democratic party candidates for Governor and Lieutenant Governor,” said Patty MacLeish, Co-President of the LWV of the Cooperstown Area. “Using VOTE411, voters can learn from the candidates in their own words about their positions.”

Polls are open on Election Day, June 28, from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Early voting continues through Sunday, June 26, at two sites: Foothills Performing Arts Center, 24 Market St., Oneonta, and Meadows Office Complex, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. Early voting hours are 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., except Thursday, June 23, when the hours are noon until 8 p.m.

For more information about the primary elections in Otsego County, visit the Otsego County Board of Elections (https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/board_of_elections).