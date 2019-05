ONEONTA – The $41 million Oneonta School Budget passed 402-223 this evening, with two incumbents and one new member voted onto the school board.

The budget included a 2.34 percent increase in the tax levy.

On the school board, newcomer Shawn Beckerink received 449 votes, while incumbents Darren Gainsford received 454 votes and Bill Grau recieved 446 votes.