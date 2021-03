RICHFIELD SPRINGS – Wade Tex Austin Seamon, 42, died on March 8, 2021.

He was the beloved son of Tex L. and Bette R. Douglas Seamon; brother of Katie Hamdadi, Gwen Alvear and Amelia Chandler; grandson of Marie Seamon; and uncle of two nieces and three nephews.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 27, at Richfield Springs Bible Church.

Funeral arrangements are with J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, Richfield Springs.