Warning Issued On Nancy’s Bar

New Year’s Day Patrons, Beware

SCHENEVUS – Patrons at Nancy’s Bar on Main Street here between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day may have been exposed to COVID-19, the county Health Department announced this afternoon.

Those at Nancy’s Bar during that time should monitor themselves and further notify those they have been in contact with in the days following – should they develop symptoms, according to Public Health Director Heidi Bond.

It is recommended that individuals get tested and further isolate themselves if they believe they have been exposed.

With any questions or concerns, contact: 607-547-4231.