Warren H. Williams Sr., 84 January 25, 1937 – September 4, 2021

In Memoriam

Warren H. Williams Sr., 84, of West Winfield, passed away Saturday September 4, 2021 in Cooperstown.

Warren was born on January 25, 1937 in South Ilion, NY the son of the late Milton L. and Alta Ackler Williams. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother Milton L Williams Jr, sisters Dema Fink and Loucia Helmer, stepmother Alice Williams, and a stepsister Sandra Davis.

A lifetime resident of the area, Warren was a union carpenter with Milograno Construction of Utica for many years. He was an avid hunter of deer, turkey and along with his dog Boomer, hunted rabbit. He also enjoyed coon hunting with his friends for many years. In his earlier years, he enjoyed the sport of golf.

Warren was meticulous with the care of his property, keeping a perfect lawn, and veggie garden.

He is survived by his wife Donna J. Williams of West Winfield, sons Warren H. (Deb) Williams Jr of Burlington Flats and Keith (Michele) Williams of West Winfield daughter Valarie (Brian) Franklin of South Plymouth, grandchildren A.J. Digsby, Shannon Schoellig, Chris Williams, Daniel Williams, Jordan Williams, Darien “Dani” Williams, 10 great grandchildren, a stepbrother Douglas Acker, and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday September 7th at Delker and Terry Funeral Home 30 South Street Edmeston. Funeral services will by 11:00 AM Wednesday September 8th at the funeral home with Arthur Klingler of the West Exeter United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will follow in West Exeter Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Alzheimers Association www.alz.org or the American Heart Association www.heart.org in Warren’s memory. To send condolences, visit www.Delkerterryfh.com or Delker and Terry Funeral Home on Facebook.