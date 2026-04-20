Members of the SQSPCA medical staff perform an intake exam on one of nine hound-dog type dogs rescued today in Washington County that are now in their care. (Photo provided)

Washington County Sheriff’s Dept., Dog Control Officers, SQSPCA Collaborate To Save Hound Dogs

COOPERSTOWN—The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was on the road early this morning, assisting the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with a suspected animal cruelty case. According to a press release issued this afternoon, deputies were processing an eviction last week when they discovered more than a dozen hound-type dogs in need.

While on scene, deputies contacted local dog control officers Nancy Quell, Holly Harris and Shannon Celeste for assistance. Because Washington County does not have an animal shelter, the DCOs quickly began networking to find placement for the dogs. One of their first calls was to Libby Post, president of the New York State Animal Protection Federation, who suggested they reach out to the SQSPCA, an organization she knows regularly assists beyond its county boundaries.

Quell, DCO for the Town of Hebron—where the dogs were seized—connected with SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes on Saturday, April 18. Haynes shared that her team could assist early this week. In the meantime, the dogs were held at a boarding facility.

“When I arrived to pick them up, we were asked to take in nine dogs, and I saw multiple in need of immediate care,” said Haynes. “Many appeared to be malnourished, and had what I believe to be urine burns, indicating they were living in conditions I would describe as deplorable.”

Haynes reports that the nine dogs taken in are receiving medical intake evaluations at the SQSPCA this afternoon. These veterinary reports will be shared with deputies to support their case. The remaining dogs have been placed with individuals in Washington County.

“Our team of medical professionals and dedicated animal handlers is always prepared to respond in times of crisis,” said Haynes. “We are able to spring into action for animals in need because of the support of our community—their contributions make this work possible.”

Donations to support the medical treatment and ongoing care for these hounds can be made by visiting www.sqspca.org/donate, officials said.

Haynes also noted that the organization is anticipating the intake of several more dogs later this week.

According to the press release, to help create space, the SQSPCA is offering $25.00 off every adoption now through Saturday, April 25. Community members are also encouraged to consider fostering, which helps free up critical shelter space for animals like those rescued today.

The SQPCA is located at 5082-5088 State Highway 28, just south of the Village of Cooperstown. To learn more, call (607) 547-8111 or visit sqspca.org.