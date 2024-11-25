Maria College, SUNY Cobleskill, and Bassett Healthcare Network have partnered to revolutionize nursing education and strengthen the rural upstate New York workforce. Starting in January 2025, Maria College will expand its 16-month weekend Practical Nurse Certificate Program to the Cobleskill area. After passing the NCLEX exam, students will earn their Licensed Practical Nurse credential. Future plans include broadening Maria’s Andrea Lewis Siek School of Nursing program to offer existing associate and bachelor degrees in rural areas. Above, officials gathered to sign a Memorandum of Understanding. Front row, from left: Dr. Anne Jung, vice president for academic affairs and VP for finance and administration, Maria College; Dr. Lynn Ortale, president, Maria College; Angela Belmont, senior VP and chief nursing executive, Bassett Healthcare Network; Dr. Marion Terenzio, president, SUNY Cobleskill; and Dr. Darcy Medica, provost and VP for academic affairs, SUNY Cobleskill. Back row: Vicki DiLorenzo, VP of institutional advancement, Maria College; and Dr. Wendy Trevor, VP for strategic innovation and partnerships, Maria College. (Photo provided)

Weekend LPN Program Designed to Bolster Region’s Healthcare Workforce

ALBANY—Maria College, SUNY Cobleskill and Bassett Healthcare Network have joined forces in a pioneering partnership designed to revolutionize nursing education and strengthen the nursing workforce in rural upstate New York communities.

Officials announced in a press release that, beginning in January 2025, Maria College will expand access to its 16-month weekend Practical Nurse Certificate Program to the Cobleskill area. After passing the NCLEX exam [The National Council Licensure Examination, a computerized test that determines if a person is ready to work as an entry-level nurse], students will become licensed practical nurses. Future plans include broadening Maria’s Andrea Lewis Siek School of Nursing program to offer existing associate and bachelor degrees in rural areas.

“Maria College’s partnership with SUNY Cobleskill and Bassett Healthcare Network exemplifies our Mercy mission in action by merging our unique strengths to address the rural nursing crisis,” said Maria College President Dr. Lynn Ortale. “This innovative collaboration of providing access to a Maria College degree paves the way for expanded nursing education and workforce development in underserved rural areas.”

Maria College’s LPN program will provide central New York students with access to expert faculty and state-of-the-art enhanced simulation resources. Students enrolled in the LPN certificate with Maria College will be able to contract with SUNY Cobleskill for residential housing and/or their daycare centers, officials said.

“Affiliations like the one we are announcing today demonstrate how public and private institutions can unite to solve critical challenges, such as the growing demand for skilled nurses across New York State,” said SUNY Cobleskill President Dr. Marion Terenzio. “By sharing resources and expertise, we can expand access to quality nursing education, while ensuring that our most at-risk communities will have the healthcare professionals they need to thrive. Working together, we are building a stronger future for both our students and the state’s rural healthcare system.”

“This collaboration will benefit our caregivers, patients and communities alike,” added Dr. Angela Belmont, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, senior vice president, chief nursing executive at Bassett Healthcare Network. “Bassett Healthcare Network is deeply rooted in academic medicine. We are proud to support nursing students through their educational journeys and provide them with the clinical learning ground they need to succeed as future nurses. They will graduate with many career opportunities right here in Central New York, including at Bassett, where newly-trained nurses can pursue rewarding clinical careers with robust pathways for advancement.”

Bassett Healthcare Network, with its five hospitals, more than two dozen community-based health centers, 20 school-based health centers, and two skilled nursing facilities, offers students a wealth of clinical opportunities across a 5,600-square-mile region in central New York.

“Success in this program hinges on strong clinical partnerships to help train future nurses,” added Dr. Wendy Trevor, vice president for strategic innovation and partnerships at Maria College. “Rural healthcare facilities are struggling with severe nursing shortages. Our weekend schedule makes this program an ideal option for career changers. The Practical Nurse Certificate credential is a great first step for someone considering becoming a nurse.”

According to the “Nursing Times,” the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics anticipates a need for more than 275,000 additional nurses between 2020 and 2030. From 2016 to 2026, nursing jobs are expected to grow at a rate of 9 percent, outpacing all other professions.