WELCH: Future Interment Options Explored

Letter form Gerry Welch

Friends, Romans, Countrymen and Concerned Citizens:

Here are cost effective, environmentally sound ways to process human waste; that of “humans.” DNA is our essence, the rest are trappings.

The “Field of Flowers Cemetery” is literally a manicured field of flowers. There could be a wall somewhat like the Vietnam memorial, displaying the name of everyone within the cemetery, and offering DNA capsules to be sealed within.

When governments want to be serious about conserving energy, they should consider these main four advancements of interment. Any of these four proposed internment processes are better than currently used interment methods:

The advanced crematorium I spent time developing. An assembly-line crematorium which produces electricity. The freeze-drying concept, saving fuel and limiting pollution. Remains ground, sterilized and deposited in “Field of Flowers” cemetery. Piranha or carnivore approach. Piranhas devour the flesh and the remains are ground down and spread in the “Field of Flowers Cemetery.” The piranha then could be used as fertilizer. “Commercial Grade Sewer Systems.” Grind cadavers, then use common commercial grade sewer systems. Deposit sterilized sludge and crushed/pulverized bones on the “Field of Flowers Cemetery.” Same process as used in disposing of municipal sludge.

Personal note: I believe that people that are environmentally conscious will choose methods that are more compatible with being environmentalists. There will be some to begin with that would be willing to accept this new approach and will grow in number as the results prove practical. If anyone believes that there will be a stigma using these methods, then consider and compare the method of being disintegrated in a furnace.

Gerry Welch

Cooperstown