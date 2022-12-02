WELCH: Innovations Can Save Time, Energy

Letter from Gerry Welch

The common “shop vacuum” cleaner or vacuum cleaner can be made to be more efficient. Simply have the on and off button on the end of the hose handle instead of on the vacuum itself or have the remote control on and off switch attached to one’s wrist using Velcro. Reducing time in reaching for the on/off switch and reducing energy lost while in the process of accessing the off switch is just using common sense. These innovations can be applied to many other mechanical devices.

Gerry Welch

Cooperstown