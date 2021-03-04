Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › ‘Welcome To Oneonta’ Sign Will Be Replaced ‘Welcome To Oneonta’ Sign Will Be Replaced 03/04/2021 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News ‘Welcome To Oneonta’ Sign Will Be Replaced The deteriorating “Welcome to Oneonta” at I-88 at Lettis Highway – for years the first impression of first-time visitors to the city – will be replace tomorrow, Friday, March 5. Work will begin at 7 a.m. and the job may be complete by 3:30 p.m. Drivers are alerted to obey all temporary traffic control devices on the northbound lane. Any questions, call the Department of Public Service at 432-2100 or visit psinfo@oneonta.ny.us. (AllOTSEGO.com file photo)