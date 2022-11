Jessica Mileto, Joan Fox, Jaclyn Flynn, Christine Reilly, Linda Flynn, Reagan Flynn, Jennifer Flynn, Ryder Flynn and Ellen Tillapaugh celebrate the opening of Cooperstown’s newest realty office.

The newest branch of Keller Williams Realty opened recently on upper Main Street in Cooperstown. Linda Flynn, real estate agent and owner, said, “I’ve been in real estate for years, and recently just got back into the business. I did a deep dive into all of the real estate companies in our area and Keller Williams was the perfect match for me.”