Westford Samaritan Transports Food Bonanza To Animal Shelter 04/16/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Westford Samaritan Transports Food Bonanza To Animal Shelter Adam Feil, owner of Feil Collision Works, Westford, unloads his flatbed this afternoon at the Susquehanna Animal Shelter. The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, overloaded with pet-food donations sparked by the coronavirus crisis, had offered provisions to SPCAs throughout the region. Realizing more food was being offered than could be transported in the SQSPCA van, Executive Director Stacie Haynes recruited Feil to the task. Provisions will be used to stock food shelves in front of the shelter on Route 28, Hartwick Seminary, available for any needy animal. (Darla Youngs photo)