By: Jim Kevlin  03/17/2019  7:21 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Police & FireWestville House Gutted As Wind Whips Flames

Westville House Gutted As Wind Whips Flames

 03/17/2019    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Police & Fire

10 DEPARTMENTS AT SCENE

Westville House Gutted

As Wind Whips Flames

Brisk winds whipped the flames at a house at 2661 County Rte. 35 in the hamlet of Westville, and by the time it was doused, the building was gutted.  The Milford Fire Department took the call at 11:13 a.m., according to Second Asst. Fire Chief Damon West, and when the first truck arrived, fire coming out of two sides of the structure, mostly on the second floor, some on the first.  No one was home, but arrived about an hour into the fire. No injuries reported, although it is believed that some baby chicks and a cat may have perished in the fire.  The frame of the home, owned by Jon and Caleb Edgington, is still standing and intact. Although there is heavy fire damage, several rooms had the doors closed and were undamaged by the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Mutual Aid provided by Cherry Valley, Middlefield, Westford, Schenevus, Cooperstown, Hartwick, Hartwick Seminary, Mount Vision and Laurens, with West Laurens and Oneonta on standby.  Milford firefighters were at the scene until almost 5 p.m.

Related News:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.