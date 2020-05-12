Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Out With The Old, In With The New Out With The Old, In With The New 05/12/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Out With The Old, In With The New Paving Thursday At Chestnut, Main The Upstate Companies, Mount Upton, hang the new signal next to Cooperstown’s venerable – and only – traffic signal that is being replaced at Main and Chestnut. Upstate’s John Rupert, Binghamton, and Derek Beach, Bainbridge hung the new addition, and said the arrival of a NYSEG crew is all that awaited to complete the transition. A federally funded project, it has been six years in the making. Deputy Mayor Cindy Falk, at the scene, advised drivers that the intersection (around Mel’s at 22) will be paved all day Thursday, so it would be wise to avoid that downtown corner. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)
It’s Eric, not Derek. 🤦🏼♀️