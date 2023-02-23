WILCOX: NYers Should Know Cost of Climate Action

Letter from Justin Wilcox

Upstate ratepayers should not be forced to subsidize downstate as a result of downstate’s over-reliance on fossil fuels. The rushed decisions being made to meet the state’s unrealistic climate goals will make New York State even more unaffordable, send New Yorkers packing, and put family-owned businesses under.

The PSC’s latest vote to approve an estimated $6.6 billion in local transmission upgrades is yet another example of how the state’s haphazard approach to curbing climate change is negatively impacting Upstate residents. Current Upstate energy generation is 91 percent zero emissions while downstate is a meager 9 percent, yet this 3-16 percent rate hike is expected to be highest for ratepayers and businesses north of New York City.

While all ratepayers will pay the same increases statewide, costs faced by Upstate ratepayers will nearly double on a percentage basis. It is not equitable or fair that Upstate ratepayers will be subsidizing the highest emitters downstate.

New Yorkers deserve to know the total cost of the state’s climate action goals, not find out piecemeal as projects are approved over time. If costs keep climbing for everyday New Yorkers and our small businesses, the Empire State Exodus will continue.

While there were two no votes, several PSC Commissioners expressed their concern about the rate increases in general. Until there is a fairer ratio for recouping the costs and we know more about the real price tag associated with them, we should all heed their warnings.

Justin Wilcox

Executive Director, Upstate United