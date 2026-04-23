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THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

April 23, 2026

Front Page

Residents Rally for Richfield Springs Coach Cut from Softball Team; Administrators Silent

Solstice Commons Site Plan Approved by Planning Commission

Old Goods Bringing New Life to Gilbertsville Shops

Inside

Springbrook Marks Autism Acceptance Month with Training, Advocacy

Portelli’s NY-19 Candidacy At Risk After BOE Petition Review

Competition Engages Community in Addressing Food Insecurity

Team Intent on Continuing Legacy as Cooperstown Seniors Depart

2026 Buckley Scholar To Speak at Cooperstown Graduate Program

Grow a Row: Helping Feed Our Community, One Garden at a Time

News Briefs

News Briefs: April 23, 2026

Editorial

Editorial: Art, Artifice and Advertising

Letters

Bishop: Kudos for ‘Citizen Science’ Column

Northrup: What Yale Study Isn’t Telling You

Columns

Life Sketches: Building Memories

News from the Noteworthy: The Quiet, Essential Work of Family Planning

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: April 23, 2026

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: April 23, 2026

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Paul A. Carnicelli Sr.

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

On AllOtsego

Orange Grove Wins O-Factor, Earns Opening Slot at SUNY Oneonta’s O-Fest

The ‘Right’ View: NATO Farewell

OCCA Nature Walk Introduces Homeschool Students to Emmons Pond Bog

Susquehanna ADK Brings Back Saturday Hikes for 2026 Season

Short Videos, Big Reach: Oneonta Eateries Embrace Social Media

Washington County Sheriff’s Dept., Dog Control Officers, SQSPCA Collaborate To Save Hound Dogs

Oneonta Common Council Approves Airport Cost Increase, Purchase of New-Used Fire Truck

View edition of April 16, 2026.

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