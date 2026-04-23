THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
April 23, 2026
Front Page
Residents Rally for Richfield Springs Coach Cut from Softball Team; Administrators Silent
Solstice Commons Site Plan Approved by Planning Commission
Old Goods Bringing New Life to Gilbertsville Shops
Inside
Springbrook Marks Autism Acceptance Month with Training, Advocacy
Portelli’s NY-19 Candidacy At Risk After BOE Petition Review
Competition Engages Community in Addressing Food Insecurity
Team Intent on Continuing Legacy as Cooperstown Seniors Depart
2026 Buckley Scholar To Speak at Cooperstown Graduate Program
Grow a Row: Helping Feed Our Community, One Garden at a Time
News Briefs
Editorial
Editorial: Art, Artifice and Advertising
Letters
Bishop: Kudos for ‘Citizen Science’ Column
Northrup: What Yale Study Isn’t Telling You
Columns
Life Sketches: Building Memories
News from the Noteworthy: The Quiet, Essential Work of Family Planning
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: April 23, 2026
In Memoriam
In Memoriam: Paul A. Carnicelli Sr.
Calendar of Events
On AllOtsego
Orange Grove Wins O-Factor, Earns Opening Slot at SUNY Oneonta’s O-Fest
The ‘Right’ View: NATO Farewell
OCCA Nature Walk Introduces Homeschool Students to Emmons Pond Bog
Susquehanna ADK Brings Back Saturday Hikes for 2026 Season
Short Videos, Big Reach: Oneonta Eateries Embrace Social Media
Washington County Sheriff’s Dept., Dog Control Officers, SQSPCA Collaborate To Save Hound Dogs
Oneonta Common Council Approves Airport Cost Increase, Purchase of New-Used Fire Truck