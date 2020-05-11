William A. Bonnel, 56 Dec. 19, 1963-May 8, 2020

IN MEMORIAM

COOPERSTOWN – William A. Bonnel, who was a faithful long-time employee of Reiss Moving & Storage in Hartwick Seminary, passed away late Friday afternoon, May 8, 2020, at Robinson Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Stamford after a valiant battle with cancer. He was 56.

A native of New Jersey, Bill was born Dec. 19, 1963, the only child of William C. and Nancy Jean (Jackson) Bonnel. The Bonnels moved to the Cooperstown area when Bill was young, and he attended Cooperstown Central School, graduating with the Class of 1983. He later received a degree in automotive technology.

For many years, Bill was employed by Reiss Moving & Storage in Hartwick Seminary as the maintenance man in the warehouse. A “jack of all trades,” he could always be counted on to be there, where he especially enjoyed greeting people getting their cars washed. A quiet man blessed with a great memory, he will be sorely missed by Howard, Doris and Frances, and all those whose lives he touched.

Bill is survived by his son, John Lloyd Parshall of Forestport, and a granddaughter, Alexis Anderson, as well as his good friends Howard and Doris Reiss and Frances Breslin.

He was predeceased by his father, William C. Bonnel, who died Oct. 3, 1976, and his mother, Nancy Jean Bonnel, who died March 26, 2006.

While there will be no services, please remember the times you spent with Bill, smile, and know that he is now at peace.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.