William L. Peters Aug. 3, 1957–Aug. 30, 2020

COOPERSTOWN – William L. Peters of Towson, Md., died suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.

Bill was born and raised in Cooperstown, and graduated from Cooperstown Central School in 1975. He then attended Lehigh University, Bethlehem. Pa., where he was president of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity and graduated in 1979 with a degree in business administration.

Bill went on to Navy Officer Candidate School in Newport, R.I. As a commissioned officer, Bill served on the frigate USS Truett while on active duty. In 1988, Bill left active duty, remained in the Navy Reserve, and ultimately retired after 21 years of service as a commander (O-5).

A new career following the Navy is what brought Bill to Baltimore. Bill worked in the banking industry for a number of different banks as a commercial lender, a senior business relationship manager and finally as a credit analyst with Wells Fargo.

Bill and Trina Van Tassell (formerly of Oneonta) were married on July 4, 1992, in Cooperstown. Their son, Michael, was born in 1998. Bill was very involved with Michael’s lacrosse games, as a coach in his early years, as a team parent in later years and as a fan and spectator always. Bill also enjoyed playing tennis and paddle at L’Hirondelle Club.

Bill was a loving, kind and caring husband to Trina and father to Michael, who were his foundation. Bill leaves his two brothers, Ted (Patrice) and Jim (Robin); his sister, Melissa Peters Barry (Tom), and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his brother-in-law, Brian Van Tassell, and mother-in-law, Marilyn Van Tassell, and many truly good friends.

Bill was predeceased by his parents, Theodore and Margaret, and his father-in-law, Morgan Van Tassell.

Funeral plans are currently undecided due to COVID-19. Those wishing to commemorate Bill’s life are encouraged to consider donations to the Wounded Warrior Project or the CLL Society.