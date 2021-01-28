Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Wind Chills Of -24 Heading To County Wind Chills Of -24 Heading To County 01/28/2021 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Wind Chills Of -24 Heading To County The winds were blowing drifts across Briar Hill Road, Town of Springfield, this afternoon, where temperatures were in the mid-teens, but we ain’t seen nothing yet. The National Weather Service at Binghamton is reporting winds chills late tonight between 15 and 24 below zero. Even without the wind chill, temperatures are expected to drop to zero overnight. “The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes,” the NWS reported, adding, “Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.” (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)