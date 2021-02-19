WINTER CARNIVAL: For 28th Year, Dick Sliter Serving Up Soup ‘n’ Chili

Until 2 p.m. today and 11-2 Saturday, Dick Sliter, for the 28th year in a row, is serving up chili, beef barley soup and broccoli chowder at First Baptist Church of Cooperstown’s annual Soup ‘n’ Chili Luncheon in the 21 Elm St. church hall, as part of the 2021 Cooperstown Winter Carnival. Due to COVID, the event is all takeout this year, offering to-go pints ($5 suggested price) and quarts ($10) are available. To order, email baptistcooperstown@gmail.com or call 607-547-9371. Inset left Maria Palumbo, Richfield Springs, is manning the front desk. Sliter, longtime member of First Baptist, is continuing to serve as pastor of Columbus Community Church in Chenango County. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)