Winter Carnival To Feature Blizzard Bash, Tesla Light Show

This year’s Winter Carnival theme is “It’s A Winterful Life,” compliments of Marcia Nye. (Illustration provided)

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Winter Carnival Committee released details about this year’s event in a press release on Tuesday, January 16. The 56th Cooperstown Winter Carnival kicks off on Thursday evening, February 1 and continues through Sunday, February 4.

Organized by members of the community under the umbrella of the Cooperstown Lions Club, the iconic New York tradition will feature indoor and outdoor events for all ages, most of which are free to the public. This year’s theme—“It’s a Winterful Life,” submitted by Marcia Nye—celebrates the whimsical winter season and embraces the many elements that make Cooperstown special to residents and visitors alike.

This year’s carnival begins at The Otesaga Resort Hotel with an opening night featuring hot chocolate, fireworks and a commemorative address by Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh. Winter festivities continue throughout the weekend, with special events such as the Fenimore Quilt Club Show, Family Movie Night, the Friends of the Village Library Book Sale, a village scavenger hunt, sledding in Lakefront Park, a visit from the Utica Zoo, a Snowpal Making Contest, free ice skating, restaurant specials, and retail events, plus appearances by Princess Cinderella and Princess Rapunzel and more.

The weekend wraps up with the first-ever Cooperstown Winter Carnival Blizzard Bash. This special free event and tailgating party brings the community together to celebrate the final day of the 2024 Winter Carnival, including face painting, prize-winning games, a pie-eating contest, a bouncy house, and a special visit from the baby goats of NY Goat Yoga. To keep things warm, there will be a bonfire and warming station with music provided by DJ Raphael and food available to purchase from Brewery Ommegang’s food truck.

The Blizzard Bash will end with a mesmerizing Tesla Car Light Show, which will transform vehicles into a captivating mobile spectacle featuring synchronized and choreographed light sequences using headlights, taillights, and interior lights to create a visually stunning performance.

The Cooperstown Winter Carnival Blizzard Bash will take place on Sunday, February 4 from 3-5 p.m. in the Doubleday Field parking lot, with limited parking spaces available for the tailgate party. The tailgate party is “bring your own” food and drink. To register for a space, e-mail cooperstownwintercarnival@gmail.com. A complete list of 2024 Cooperstown Winter Carnival events can be found at www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com. Organizers noted that all events are subject to change due to inclement weather.

The Cooperstown Winter Carnival is produced under the umbrella of the local Lions Club and the volunteer-run committee relies on donations to fulfill its mission of bringing winter fun to Cooperstown. Those interested in supporting this event can donate at www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com or purchase a Winter Carnival collector’s pin at various venues around Cooperstown, including Tin Bin Alley, All About the Girls, Kate’s Upstate, The Local Bird, Bridgette & Main, the Cooperstown Beverage Exchange, and J. Gorman Fine Jewelry. All proceeds will be put toward future Winter Carnivals.