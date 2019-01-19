Winter Storm Harper Arrives in Otsego County

Editor’s Note: Libby Cudmore, Jennifer Hill, Jim Kevlin and Pat Wager contributed to this article.

Everyone is ready for Winter Storm Harper.

“Whatever it decides to do and whenever it decides to come, we will be ready for it,” said Rich Brimmer, Otsego County deputy highway superintendent. “We spent the day yesterday making sure all the plows are ready to go and all the snowplow operators are on stand-by.”

Brimmer says the county has 16 plows ready and drivers on standby. “Each driver has an assigned beat,” he said. “It takes a driver two to three hours to clear one beat, depending on the amount of snow and how many intersections that have to be cleared on the route.”

A “No Unnecessary Travel” advisory remains in place for the county until 6 p.m. tomorrow, and City of Oneonta residents are advised that they cannot park on the street after 2 1/2 inches of snowfall. In Cooperstown, on-street parking is also prohibited, but cars may be parked in the Doubleday Field lot.

At Hannaford in Oneonta, employees reported a busy Friday and customers stocking up this morning. Jade Karasiewicz, who was bagging groceries, said, “There were long lines this morning, at 8 a.m.”

Allen George, who manned the fish counter, said, “It was a little bit busy,” but he did not think most people were too worried about a one-day storm. “I’ve driven in this weather for a long time. I’m used to it,” he added.

Others took the opportunity to have a little fun with the winter weather. “I’m planning to drink if we have a snow day,” said Maria Favaron, a Liquor Depot employee. “I am stocking up on alcohol for the weekend if we happen to be closed for the weekend.”

And some were even hoping for spring to come soon. “I’m doing my normal grocery shopping for the weekend. In fact, I’m buying flower seeds to plant them in my house, to be in my window sills, in anticipation of spring. I’m planting petunias and Shasta daisies.”